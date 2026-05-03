Ahmedabad transgender woman booked after video atop police vehicle goes viral

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The Sabarmati East police Sunday booked a transgender woman for creating a public nuisance and obstructing traffic after a viral social media video showed her posing atop a police patrol vehicle.
The video, which circulated widely over the weekend, shows the accused dressed in a black sari and sitting on the bonnet of a police car. The vehicle’s “112” emergency branding and overhead lightbar were clearly visible, sparking an online debate over the lack of police oversight over official property.
The police believe the video was shot at night along the Sabarmati Riverfront. The Ahmedabad city police launched an inquiry Saturday and identified the specific patrol vehicle and the individual in the footage by Sunday morning.
“We have registered a case,” said B P Rajya, Police Inspector of Sabarmati East. “A notice has been served to the accused to appear at the police station for further questioning.”
The police booked the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 285 (obstruction of traffic) and 290 (negligent conduct), and Gujarat Police Act sections 110 (nuisance in a public place) and 117 (punishment for sections related to traffic, public places, and nuisance).
On the absence of the officers assigned to the car, Inspector Rajya said that the personnel had reportedly left the vehicle briefly to use a nearby restroom.
A formal report regarding the conduct of the officers on duty has been submitted to senior police officers, who will decide on potential disciplinary action for abandoning the emergency vehicle.
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