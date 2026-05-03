Ahmedabad transgender woman booked after video atop police vehicle goes viral

The Ahmedabad police have launched an internal probe (Image generated using AI).

The Sabarmati East police Sunday booked a transgender woman for creating a public nuisance and obstructing traffic after a viral social media video showed her posing atop a police patrol vehicle.

The video, which circulated widely over the weekend, shows the accused dressed in a black sari and sitting on the bonnet of a police car. The vehicle’s “112” emergency branding and overhead lightbar were clearly visible, sparking an online debate over the lack of police oversight over official property.

The police believe the video was shot at night along the Sabarmati Riverfront. The Ahmedabad city police launched an inquiry Saturday and identified the specific patrol vehicle and the individual in the footage by Sunday morning.