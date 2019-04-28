Ahmedabad: Police bank on stillborn’s DNA to identify rape accused

(Written by Vaibhav Jha)

Two days since a 20-year-old gangrape victim died after giving birth to a stillborn baby, the police is depending on the DNA sample from the exhumed body of the infant to determine the main culprit of the crime.

Even as two of four accused of the gangrape were arrested on Friday, the main accused Hardik Shukla, a resident of Khokhra in Ahmedabad, remains at large. Police have launched a manhunt.

The police are relying on forensic science to nail the culprits who had allegedly gang-raped the victim over a prolonged period of time. The woman died after complications arose due to the spread of a septic infection as she had attempted to abort the foetus using pills without medical consultation, police said.

“The body of the infant, which was buried by the victim woman’s parents on February 26, 2019, was exhumed in the presence of the magistrate on March 20 and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for DNA sample testing,” KS Dave, senior police inspector, Ramol Police Station said. “We are trying to ascertain the biological father of the victim’s child in order to zero-in on him. While the DNA sample of the two arrested accused were collected on Friday itself, we have also collected the sample of the main accused Hardik Shukla’s parents, as he is on the run.”

Experts say it will take over a month to get the results of tests to match DNA samples of the infant with that of the accused. “The victim woman died on April 25 night in Civil Hospital due to septic infection in her kidney. Usually, it takes over six weeks for the DNA samples’ results to come out from FSL,” Dr MM Prabhakar, medical superintendent, Civil Hospital said.

The victim, who was a second-year student of BCom in a private college affiliated to Gujarat University was admitted in LG Hospital by her parents on February 26, 2019, where the doctors informed them that she was nine months pregnant. A surgery was performed to deliver the baby but the baby was stillborn.

“When police spoke to the parents on February 26, they had not mentioned any incident of gang-rape. The victim was shifted to Civil Hospital on March 8 after her health deteriorated and we registered a case under Indian penal code section 376 D for gangrape against four persons after recording her statement on March 18,” Dave said.

However, police did not make any arrests in the case from March 18 to April 25.

When the woman died and the her parents accused the police of inaction in the case, two persons, Ankit Parekh, a resident of Sarkhej and Chirag Waghela, a resident of Janta Nagar in Ramol were arrested on Friday night.

When asked why police took over a month to make arrests even after a case was registered on March 18, Assistant Commissioner of Police NL Desai said, “The victim had given only first names of the accused in her statement and we had to take help of social media to first trace Hardik Shukla. Three teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused. One is collecting call details records, the second team is collecting details of hotel records and the third has been trying to track them in case they have fled from Ahmedabad or Gujarat state.”

According to police, Parekh works as a non-teaching contractual staff in Gujarat University in Ahmedabad and Waghela is pursuing BSc from RG Shah Science College. The fourth accused, Raj, known only by his single name, is also at large.

According to police, prima facie evidence suggests that Hardik Shukla was acquainted with the victim and he introduced her to Parekh, Waghela and Raj, promising her that they will help her clear her first year BCom ATKT (allowed to keep term) exam.

“The victim was lured by Shukla and she was gang-raped over a prolonged period of time in a hotel on the ring road by the four men,” Dave said. “The accused brought the victim to the same hotel, on multiple occasions between March-June 2018, and gang-raped her.”

Hardik Shukla’s father drives an auto-rickshaw for a living. The family stays in Khokhra area of Ahmedabad. According to neighbours of the victim’s family, Shukla owned a house in their locality which he had given on rent to tenants.

“Hardik often used to frequent our society and we thought that he used to come here to collect rent. He was also seen with his three friends on multiple occasions in the area,” said a neighbour of the victim. The victim’s family refused to comment, requesting privacy.