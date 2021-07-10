Ahmedabad police announces route for Rath Yatra procession

The Gujarat government on Thursday gave permission for the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be taken out in Ahmedabad city on July 12, without any fanfare, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Ahead of the 144th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on July 12, the city police on Friday announced the route for the 19-kilometre-long yatra procession and further traffic diversions for the public on that day.

The state government on Thursday had announced that the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra will be taken out in Ahmedabad amid curfew with devotees asked to watch its live telecast on television.

As per a traffic notification order issued by Ahmedabad city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava on Friday, movement of all vehicles will be restricted in areas falling under Gaekwad Haveli, Khadia, Kalupur, Shehar Kotda, Madhupur, Dariyapur, Shahpur and Karanj Police Stations from 6 am to 2 pm on July 12. A curfew under CRPC section 144 will be implemented in areas falling under these eight Police stations on July 12 morning.

“Entry will be prohibited on the route from Sardar Bridge Phool Bazaar to Jamalpur Cross Roads, ST Circle, Astodia Darwaza, Sarangpur circle, Potlia cross roads, Nirmalpura crossroads, Memco cross roads, trisection beneath Amdupura bridge, Idgah circle, Prem Darwaza, Dilli Darwaza, Rahat Circle, Gandhi Bridge, Nehru Bridge, Rupali Cinema Tri section, Ellis Bridge Victoria Garden area during the curfew hours (sic),” read the order by Srivastava.

“The diverted route is that traffic from Naroda to Memco cross roads can use the left cut to use the road to go to Bapunagar, Rakhial and Amraiwadi. Traffic coming from Soni Ni Chaali can use the right cut at Rakhial cross roads to go to Memco and left cut to go to Gomtipur, Maninagar and Danilimda. Similarly, traffic coming from Narol to Danilimda can use the Ambedkar bridge to go to Ashram road. Vehicles on Ashram road can use the Riverfront west road can use the Subhash Bridge to go to Shilalekh cross roads to go to Shahibaug, Dafnala and Airport (sic).”

Meanwhile, the 19 kilometer Rath Yatra route on July 12 was announced by state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Friday.

“On July 12 morning, the Rath Yatra procession carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Baldev and Goddess Subhadra will leave from Jamalpur Darwaza at 7 am to Municipal Kotha, Raipur Chakla, Khadia Cross roads, Kalupur circle to Saraspur covering 19 kilometres. Then after some rest, the procession will return to temple using the route of Kalupur circle to Prem Darwaza to Dilli Chakla to Shahpur Darwaza to RC High School to Pankornaka to Manek Chowk around 12 pm (sic),” read a statement issued from the office of Jadeja.

On Friday, Jadeja along with senior police officials took stock of the police preparations ahead of the procession and also consulted with the temple trustees.

“The state government is committed to ensure peace, safety and security during the 144th Rath Yatra procession on July 12. Only 20 Khalasees will be present to push each chariot after they have undergone mandatory RT PCR tests. This year, we have taken use of technology as a mini control room has been set up in all eight police stations that fall under the route of the yatra… The entire yatra will be monitored with CCTV surveillance and mobile vans equipped with CCTV cameras will also be on the route,” read the statement by Jadeja.

Meanwhile, the office of Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia also issued a statement on Friday stating, “Senior police officials across the state have been asked to ensure that Rath Yatra processions do not result in crowding of people and in that regard, prior consultation with the organisers of the processions must be done.”