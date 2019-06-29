Ahmedabad: Police announce route diversions for rath yatra

Ahmedabad police commissioner and traffic police Friday announced route diversions for July 4 when Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra will be taken out in the city.

The 18-km-long procession will begin from Jamalpur Darwaza around 7 am, reach Manek Chowk by 8 pm and come back to Jagannath Temple near Jamalpur Darwaza.

From 7 am to 9 am, the route from Jamalpur road to Gol Limbada will be closed for the general public and the alternate route will be Gaekwad Haveli to Raikhad Road. From 9 am to 10.30 am, the route from Gol Limbada to Khadiya road will be closed and the alternate route will be Astodiya Darwaza to Sarangpur Circle. From 10.30 am to 11.15 am, the Khadiya cross to Kalupur circle will be shut and the alternate route will be Delhi Darwaza to Lal Darwaza. From 11.15 am to 12 pm, the Kalupur circle to Saraspur road will be shut and the alternative route will be Kalupur underbridge road to Asarva Bridge to Idgah circle. From 12 pm to 1.30 pm, the Saraspur road to Shardaben Hospital road will be closed and the alternate route will be Nirmalpura road to Potliya road and from 1.30 pm to 2 pm, the route from Shardaben Hospital to Kalupur circle will be closed and the alternate route will be Nirmalpura road to Bapunagar road.

From 2 pm to 2.30 pm, the route from Kalupur circle to Prem Darwaza will be closed and the alternate will be Idgah circle to Dilli Darwaza to Kajmiya road and Dadhichi Bridge in Shahibaug. From 2.30 pm to 3.15 pm, the route from Prem Darwaza to Delhi Chakla will be shut and the alternate route will be Khajimia road to Dhadhichi bridge. From 3.15 pm to 3.45 pm, the route from Delhi Chakla to Shahpur circle will be shut and the alternate route will be from Dhadhichi bridge to Shahibaug.

Similarly, from 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm, the Shahpur circle to R C High School road will be shut and the alternate route will be Khanpur circle to Rupali circle. From 4.30 pm to 5 pm, the route from RC High School to Pithaliya Bumba will be shut and the alternate route will be from Mirzapur circle to Khanpure road and Riverfront road. From 5 pm to 5.45 pm, Pittaliya Bumba road to Pankor Nakka will be shut and the alternate route will be Khanpur road to Riverfront road.

From 5.45 pm to 6.30 pm, the route from Pankor Naka to Manek Chowk will be shut and the alternate route will be Relief Cross road to Raikhad road. From 6.30 pm to 8 pm. Manek Chowk to Jamalpur Mandir will be shut and the alternate route will be Raikhad road to Gaekwad Haveli road.