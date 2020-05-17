Ahmedabad placed 65,000 online orders for essential items worth Rs 20 cr in 2 days

Further, 200 AMC teams have been deployed to train 20,000 small retailers, grocery shops, milk vendors and others for cashless transactions. (Representational) Further, 200 AMC teams have been deployed to train 20,000 small retailers, grocery shops, milk vendors and others for cashless transactions. (Representational)

About 65,000 orders were placed online for doorstep delivery of essential items in the last two days in Ahmedabad and it generated cashless transactions worth Rs 20 crore.

“In the last two days, around 65,000 orders were placed and Rs 20 crore was paid for the same through cashless mode in Ahmedabad,” a press statement released by additional chief secretary, forest and environment department, Rajiv Kumar Gupta stated.

AMC had made it mandatory for all the major retail companies and other e-commerce companies engaged in providing essential goods like Reliance, D-Mart, Big Bazaar, Big Basket, Grofers, Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato and others to provide only cashless home delivery.

AMC stated it has screened all staff of these home delivery services and issued them health cards.

Further, 200 AMC teams have been deployed to train 20,000 small retailers, grocery shops, milk vendors and others for cashless transactions.

“Considering the incentives for cashless transactions announced by the Government of India, AMC has appealed to all retailers, shopkeepers and vendors in the city to follow cashless transaction,” the statement issued by AMC stated. Cashless transactions is not mandatory for them.

