Ahmedabad: Pharma firm manager duped in online scam, gets death threats

A senior manager of Zydus Cadila pharmaceutical company in Ahmedabad allegedly received death threats after he was duped of Rs 4.7 lakh in an online scam. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

According to police, an FIR was filed by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on April 29 night after Nitesh Jaiswal, senior manager at Zydus Cadila, submitted a complaint.

“On March 9 this year, I received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number to which I also replied. The unknown person who identified as a woman and then we chatted for a few days. The person then asked me to deposit money in Live-ex Commodity Trading on share market, luring with good returns. From March 19 to March 31, I deposited Rs 4.7 lakh in different instalments to Kotak Mahindra Bank account given by the person. When I did not receive any returns till April first week, I demanded money back from the person. On April 9, I received a photo on my Whatsapp from the sender in which there was a hand holding a pistol, sent to me as a death threat,” said Jaiswal in his written complaint.

Taking cognisance, police have lodged a case under IPC 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud, 506 for criminal intimidation and sections of the IT Act.