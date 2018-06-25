Ahmedabad: 4,000-km Patidar yatra aims to revive quota stir

At the launch of the yatra at Umiyadham in Unjha, Sunday. At the launch of the yatra at Umiyadham in Unjha, Sunday.

Hundreds of Patidars joined the launch of Patidar Anamat Andolan Shaheed Yatra at Umiyadham, a major religious centre of Kadva Patidars in the state, here on Sunday. The 35-day yatra, which will cover around 4,000 km — from Unjha in Mehsana district to Kagvad in Rajot district of Saurashtra, is seen as an attempt to revive the Patidar quota agitation.

The two main demands of the yatra is “justice” for 14 Patidar youths killed in police action during the 2015 quota stir and reservation of Patidars in education and government jobs.

While the yatra is being led by Dilip Sabva, one of the Patidar quota agitation leaders, several notable names associated with the agitation, like Lalji Patel, Alpesh Kathiriya and Manoj Panara, were conspicuous by their absence amid talks of differences among the Patidar leadership.

Though Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel was also not present at the launch of the yatra, he released a statement, saying that he would join the yatra once it leaves Mehsana district since the courts have banned his entry into the district as a pre-requisite for bail.

Congress MLA from Unjha, Asha Patel, was also present at the flagging-off ceremony along with Dinesh Bambhaniya, former close aide of Hardik.

Before launching the yatra from Umiyadham — which houses the main temple of Goddess Umiya, the reigning deity of Kadva Patidars — Sabva asked Patidars to forget their differences and come together for the community. He also said yatra has no leader and is being organised by the community.

Unjha, where Umiyadham is situated, has been one of the hot spots of Patidar quota stir.

“We have launched the yatra by playing the national anthem to show that we are not only religious people, but also patriotic. We are going to hold the rally in a peaceful manner, spreading the message of justice for the families of 14 Patidars who were killed in the agitation in 2015 and reservation for the community,” said Gopal Italiya, a firebrand Patidar youth leader who hit the headline after hurling a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja outside Gujarat Assembly.

When asked about the absence of many noted names of the agitation in the yatra, Italiya said, “This yatra is not of any individual. It is organised by the Patidar community. Since it is community’s initiative, everybody has to come on his/her own. Nobody has been personally invited. I can’t speak for those who have not turned up.”

While Lalji Patel from Mehsana, who is considered the pioneer of the Patidar quota agitation, could not be reached for his comments on missing the yatra’s launch, Alpesh Kathiriya of Surat said that he could not come due to injury in his leg. “I will join the yatra as soon as I get fit,” he told The Indian Express over phone.

Manoj Panara, who was also not at Unjha, said, “I have got responsibility of making arrangements for the yatra’s route in Morbi, and therefore did not come to Unjha. This agitation is going on for more than two-and-half-years now. The government wants us to get tired and therefore, as a strategy, we have decided to distribute responsibilities so that nobody gets tired.”

Panara admitted that the agitation has slowed down considerably, but added, “such stages come in any long movement.”

However, requesting anonymity, a noted Patidar quota leader said, “It is known that the entire agitation has now assumed a political colour. And so, it is unlikely to get the kind of response that it got in 2015. So, people are distancing themselves from it. I have my doubts, if this yatra will get an overwhelming response.”

Many close aides of Hardik like Chirag Patel, Ketan Patel, Varun Patel and Reshma Patel had parted ways with the PAAS chief and joined the BJP just ahead of the Assembly elections last year.

