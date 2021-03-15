Ahmedabad: Parents and grandparents booked for ‘strangling’ girl

The Hope Foundation and Research Centre, Pune, in association with the IEEE India Council, Women in Engineering (WiE) Affinity Group, IEEE Pune Section, announced the winners’ names for this year’s awards at the fifth Founders’ Day virtual programme.

Four members of a family have been booked Saturday for allegedly killing a one-month-old girl child at Kadi town of Mehsana district, police said.

The FIR was lodged more than 15 months after the child’s death in December 2019 after the postmortem report suggested it was a case of female infanticide, police added.

An accidental death report was filed at the Kadi town police station on December 22, 2019. According to the police, the child’s parents had told the police the child allegedly suffocated during breastfeeding. The post-mortem report, received a year later from the Forensic Science Laboratory, however, indicated that the child died to strangulation, police said.

“The postmortem report came to me only recently and it suggested that the child was murdered. An FIR was lodged against the child’s parents and grandparents under IPC sections 302 for murder, and 120b for criminal conspiracy at Kadi police station on Saturday. The accused have not been arrested yet. Further probe is being held by Visnagar police,” RR Ahir, the deputy superintendent of police, Mehsana, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Preliminary probe, police sources said, suggested that the family was unhappy over the birth of a girl child and wanted a boy.