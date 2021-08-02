Ahmedabad: Over Rs 29 k crore power subsidies, 5.5 lakh new agri connections in 5 yrs

Farmers in Gujarat get highly subsidised electricity for agriculture purposes, where the average cost does not exceed 60 paise per unit. ( File photo)

In the past five years, the Rupani government paid Rs29,531 crore as power subsidies and provided 5.5 lakh new agriculture connections to farmers in Gujarat, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel said on Monday.

For providing the new electricity connections for agricultural use, the government spent Rs1.5 lakh, the government said in an official statement here. In the past 17 years, the government has not increased power tariffs for farmers and is charging Rs7,855 for power connection to run five horsepower motors and 14,340 for 10 horsepower motors. Farmers from SC and ST communities are being charged Rs1,355 for five horsepower and Rs2,560 for 10 horsepower connections.

Farmers in Gujarat get highly subsidised electricity for agriculture purposes, where the average cost does not exceed 60 paise per unit.

The Rupani government is celebrating the completion of its five years in Gujarat. In the past five years, 9,000 MW of power generation capacity has been added and 508 new sub-stations have been commissioned, Patel said. Of this, 7,650 MW power generation is through renewable energy.

There are over 2.5 lakh solar rooftops in Gujarat, producing 1,230 MW of power. He said the government is also setting up ultra mega solar power plant on the Indo-Pakistan border in Kutch with an investment potential of Rs1.5 lakh crore.

Under the Kisan Suryoday Yojana where power is being provided in day time to farmers between 9 am to 9 pm, a total of 3.38 lakh farmers in 3,915 villages have been covered and by August 5, an additional 1.1 farmers from 1,500 villages will be covered under this scheme.