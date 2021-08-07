Gujarat: Over 95 % turnout for GUJCET

Divided into three sessions-Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics-was held at 34 locations-all 33 districts and Ahmedabad city from 10 am till 4 pm. (Representational)

OVER 95 per cent students who registered for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) appeared for the test conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Friday.

Divided into three sessions-Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics-was held at 34 locations-all 33 districts and Ahmedabad city from 10 am till 4 pm.

In the first session, out of total 117987 students, 112816 appeared (95.62 per cent), in the second session, out of total 69,939 registered students, 67249 appeared (96.15 per cent) and for the third session out of 48,654 registered students 46,216 appeared for the entrance exam.

As per the examination format this year, first session-Physics and Chemistry- question papers were combined with 40 questions in each subject carrying one mark each and students were given 120 minutes to answer them.

While, Biology and Maths question papers were held separately with 40 questions for each subject, and the students had to complete each paper within 60 minutes.

GUJCET is conducted by GSHSEB for admission to degree engineering courses and degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat. The exam is held in the three languages of Gujarati, Hindi and English.