Toggle Menu
Ahmedabad: Over 300 city residents get eviction notice, question AMC’s ownershiphttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/ahmedabad-over-300-city-residents-get-eviction-notice-question-amcs-ownership-5536225/

Ahmedabad: Over 300 city residents get eviction notice, question AMC’s ownership

The notices were served to the residents last month.

Ahmedabad Makarba, Makarba Ahmedabad, Makarba eviction protest, AMC, Makarba AMC eviction, indian express, latest news, 
The protest in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

(Written by Sohini Ghosh)

Over 300 residents of Makarba, a Muslim-dominated neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, walked for nearly 11 km to protest against eviction notices served to them by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The protest rally was organised on Thursday during which residents of Alif row houses and Al-Asbab Park walked from Makarba to Sardar Patel Bhavan, the AMC headquarters.

The notices were served to the residents last month. According to AMC’s Town Planning (TP) Department, 341 residents were given the notices.

A TP official said, “98/1 and 98/2 plots are being used by the AMC to develop affordable housing for which 12 metre-wide and 18 metre-wide roads around the property were stipulated and therefore those who are occupying that area have been asked to vacate. Moreover, we have allotted plots for ‘sale for residence’ and a ‘school’ for which we have asked them to vacate the areas.” The plots have nearly 200 houses inhabited by people belonging to the lower-income groups.

The AMC had drafted a scheme — TP-84A — that includes the EWSH (economically weaker section housing) and the roads around it, a corporation school and the residential plan in 2015. The plan was finalised on March 8, 2018.

According to the residents, the AMC had called them in May, 2018, but no solutions were provided to them about their rehabilitation. Residents of Alif row houses and Al-Asbab Park in Makarba, on the western suburb of the city, have been receiving eviction notices since 2015, according to the protesters.

While the notice, which has been accessed by The Sunday Express, does not mention a deadline for eviction, a resident of Al-Asbab Park said, “We were told that we have to vacate by January 17.” The AMC official, however, denied this and refused to comment.

Advertising

While AMC claims the plots to be their own, Kausharali Saiyed of Humari Awaz Sangharsh Samiti (Sarkhej), which organised the rally, said: “If the residents have been paying taxes and electricity bills, how can AMC claim ownership? On this, an AMC official said, “Taxation is not a proof of ownership.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Government keen on drones with night-vision to track illegal sand mining
2 Amit Chavda to lead Gujarat Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
3 New textile policy 2019: State govt ends incentives for ginning, spinning sectors