Ahmedabad: OPD charges at SVP 10 times more than VS Hospital

In the five days since SVP Hospital opened its doors to the public, the OPD saw an average of 150 cases daily. However, the charges for the OPD consultation at the hospital are Rs 100, 10 times more than the VS Hospital.

The charges for OPD consultation at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run VS Hospital are Rs 10.

Confirming the sharp contrast in the tariff structure, AMC Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Arya said, “Yes. The OPD charge (for SVP Hospital) is quite different when compared to that of VSH, but rest of the tariffs continue to be on par, more or less.”

Notably, OPD charges are not covered under any government healthcare scheme.

According to the tariff structure of the AMC-MET run hospital, a follow-up is chargeable at Rs 50. Additionally, a visit will only be considered a follow-up if it is within seven days of the first consultation.

Meanwhile, a follow-up is “free at VSH up to six months since the first consultation”, according to VS hospital resident medical officer (RMO) Kuldeep Joshi.

For medico-legal cases, medical cases where investigation by an enforcement agency is essential to determine the cause of injury or ailment, SVP hospital will charge the patient Rs 700 as one-time initial charge, which will be over the treatment charges. These are handled free of cost at the VS hospital.

In another shift from the tariff at VS hospital, SVP will follow a policy of “initial advance of Rs 5,000 for general category patients to recover inadmissible expenses”, for a length of stay of seven days or less.

“This is necessary because there have been cases at VSH when patients simply left without paying and we had no

option but to waive it,” Arya said.

“For an indoor patient admitted in the general ward, VSH charges no initial advance fee,” Dr Joshi said.

SVP hospital conducted its first successful operation in the urology department and another minor ENT operation on Thursday. An orthopaedic operation is scheduled on Friday which will be conducted by Dr Pankaj Patel, dean of NHL Municipal Medical College.