Ahmedabad Online fraud: 18 duped of lakhs in four days

On June 20, the Ahmedabad police registered nine cases of online fraud worth Rs 7,87,000. (Representational) On June 20, the Ahmedabad police registered nine cases of online fraud worth Rs 7,87,000. (Representational)

As many as 18 people have been duped of lakhs through online fraud in the past four days in Ahmedabad where the accused had claimed to be representatives of e-wallet companies and banks and online merchants.

According to officials, from June 20 to June 24, as many as 18 people from Isanpur, Nikol, Sardarnagar, Gomtipur, Amraiwadi, Odhav, Vastrapur, Vastral, Gota, Narol and Ramol areas of Ahmedabad have become victims of online fraud.

On June 20, the Ahmedabad police registered nine cases of online fraud worth Rs 7,87,000.

The biggest fraud of these happened with 26-year-old Kunal Panchal, a resident of Vastral, who was contacted on phone by an accused on May 5 who offered to sell 400 thermal guns at wholesale rate of Rs 1,300 each. The victim sent Rs 2 lakh through e-transfer, but, did not receive any supply. In the other eight cases, accused claiming to be representatives of e-wallet company PayTM sought KYC details and then influenced the victims to share their banking details with them.

On June 21, a total of five cases of online fraud were registered at Gomtipur, Odhav and Ramol police stations pertaining to a total of Rs 3,50,000. Among the five cases, the biggest was against Sachin Patil (32) of Ramol in Ahmedabad who lost Rs 1 lakh. He was contacted by the accused on phone claiming to be bank representatives and was convinced to share banking details with them.

On June 22 and 23, four other cases of online fraud were registered where the accused claiming to be representatives of PayTM sought banking details in the name of KYC upgradation.

A senior official of Ahmedabad Police said while the cases have been registered at individual level at the police stations, the probe will be assigned to the Cyber Cell.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd