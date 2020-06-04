Ahmedabad: One more arrested over ‘rumour on social media’

Owaish Vora was booked under section 54 of Disaster Management Act. (Representational Photo) Owaish Vora was booked under section 54 of Disaster Management Act. (Representational Photo)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Wednesday arrested one more person from Anand in connection with circulating a rumour on social media regarding “military lockdown in Ahmedabad and Surat”, a day after a man was held from Kheda in the case.

According to police, the accused Owaish Vora (30), a resident of Petlaj in Anand, was arrested on Wednesday by a team of Cyber Crime cell from his residence for posting fake information on Facebook regarding military lockdown. The accused had posted that from “From May 31, there are chances of a military lockdown in Ahmedabad and Surat for 14 days… so we must stock up food, vegetables and essentials as much as we can. There are chances that CM Rupani might take charge of the situation. Kindly inform all your friends in Ahmedabad.”

Vora was booked under section 54 of Disaster Management Act . The action comes a day after the Cyber Crime Cell arrested 50-year-old Mehboob Babu from Nadiad in Kheda for posting same viral message on his Facebook account. “He was detained after tracking the IP address of his device used for posting the fake message,” said an official of the Cyber Crime Cell, Ahmedabad.

