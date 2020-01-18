Ahmedabad: NSUI secretary moves HC seeking formation of SIT to probe Jan 7 clashes

The petition also sought that the court direct the superintendent of the SVP Hospital, where Savani and the other injured students were treated, to preserve and produce the CCTV camera footage from the trauma centre of the hospital, from January 7 till January 10. The petition also sought that the court direct the superintendent of the SVP Hospital, where Savani and the other injured students were treated, to preserve and produce the CCTV camera footage from the trauma centre of the hospital, from January 7 till January 10.

National Student Union of India (NSUI) Gujarat wing general secretary Nikhil Savani on Friday filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court seeking the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the assault suffered by the petitioner and other NSUI members on January 7.

A clash broke out between the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and NSUI — students’ wings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Congress respectively — outside the former’s office in Ahmedabad on January 7, in which nearly 15 NSUI members, including the petitioner, were injured.

The petition also sought that the court direct the superintendent of the SVP Hospital, where Savani and the other injured students were treated, to preserve and produce the CCTV camera footage from the trauma centre of the hospital, from January 7 till January 10. Savani said in the petition that police visited him during this period in the hospital and persuaded him not to speak about police role and not to name Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM — BJP’s youth wing) president Rutvij Patel and party secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela in the FIR.

“The petitioner was first assaulted by Pradipsinh Vaghela who caused injury to the petitioner with a sharp edged weapon…The entire episode (clash) has taken place under the leadership of Dr Rutvij Patel…,” the petition adds.

Savani states that the conduct and role of the police officer present at the site was not recorded in his statement. Accusing the police officer concerned of “protecting the culprits”, he said, no action was taken against the culprits in a “clear message that nobody shall dare to object or raise voice of dissent against CAA, NPR, NRC and the policy of the Central government”.

The petition was filed against the state through its cabinet secretary, home department secretary, state DGP, Ahmedabad city police commissioner, home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, SVP Hospital superintendent, joint commissioner of police (crime) of Ahmedabad city and police inspector of the Paldi police station.

The petition also said that law enforcement authorities of Gujarat have “are not capable of discharging their duties and are not able to withstand political pressure of their elected bosses…”

