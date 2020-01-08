Ahmedabad NSUI, ABVP members clash, several injured

NSUI members in Vadodara stage a protest after the clash. (Photo: Javed Raja) NSUI members in Vadodara stage a protest after the clash. (Photo: Javed Raja)

A clash broke out between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) — students’ wings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Congress respectively, outside the former’s office in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The incident took place when NSUI members reached the ABVP office in Paldi to protest against Sunday’s attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in New Delhi.

Nearly 15 NSUI members, including party state general secretary Nikhil Savani, were injured in the clash. A close associate of Congress leader Hardik Patel, Savani, who was hit on his head, alleged that Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Rutvij Patel and BJP secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela were among those who attacked him.

“ABVP members attacked us without any provocation with sharp-edged weapons when we reached near their office. We were 500 metres away from their office when they attacked us and started hurling stones in the presence of police. It can be seen on CCTV footage,” said Bhavin Solanki NSUI state general secretary. NSUI members had planned a peaceful protest near ABVP office against the attacks on JNU students on Sunday.

ABVP members alleged that the NSUI members threw stones at their office. “They came to attack us. It was a planned attack. Around 30 NSUI workers came inside the office and pelted stones. We reacted in self-defence. Five of our members have been injured,” said Samarth Bhatt, ABVP state media convener.

NSUI members questioned the presence of BJYM president Rutvij Patel and party secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela at the ABVP office. “Why were these leaders present at the ABVP office? It shows that they had planned to attack us,” said Bhavin Solanki who also alleged that even the police resorted to lathicharge.

In response, ABVP’s media convener said, “These leaders were there as we had scheduled a meeting ahead of the Gujarat University Senate election that was recently announced.”

KN Damor, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7, said, “We have taken cognisance of the complaints by both groups and counter FIRs are being lodged. We deny the allegations that police assisted a specific political group. Police were there to prevent violence.”

Amit Chavda, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), visited the injured NSUI workers in VS Hospital in the evening.

“The attack on NSUI workers by goons of ABVP in the presence of police is a deplorable and condemnable act. The administration should take action against the attackers and BJP should keep their goons in check. Do not test our patience,” said Chavda.

On Monday, during a peaceful protest by members of civil society, students and teachers outside the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, a few ABVP members were seen with posters to counter the demonstration without any permission. Following this, police detained three ABVP members.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state president Jitu Vaghani told mediapersons, “If someone comes to your house to attack you, with a plan, will you react in self defence or not? We did not go to anybody’s office. I do not support such clashes but who came first, who planned it, how did they come? I ask Congress leaders to answer. This is a conspiracy and planning by the Congress. BJP government will investigate and take necessary action.”

Questioning the NSUI workers for going to ABVP office, he said, “It has been proved that it is the Congress that is attacking students in JNU and universities in Delhi. Slogans like ‘Afzal hum sharminda hain tere katil zinda hain’ are being raised in JNU on Afzal’s death anniversary. In Gujarat, too, in Shah-e-Alam, during a protest against CAA, it was proved that the rioters were Congress councillors.”

In a statement issued in the evening, ABVP stated, “With the recent announcement of senate election in Gujarat University and the historic decision of CAA, it was decided by ABVP’s Ahmedabad unit to gather at its office from where we were to reach the Gujarat University. We were about to leave for Gujarat University when NSUI’s goons pelted stones on ABVP office in which 7-8 ABVP members were injured. More than 150 NSUI members under the planning of Congress municipal councillor Shahnawaz Shaikh started from Congress office and attacked ABVP office. When police tried to stop them, they attacked the police, too. ABVP demand strict action against all those Congress leaders who were involved in conspiring this attack.”

