Ahmedabad: Notice to hospital ‘for admitting pvt patients on AMC quota beds’

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued notice to a private hospital for flouting norms Friday. Artham Hospital in Ambawadi was issued notice for irregularities, including financial, and for refusing to admit Covid-19 patients under the AMC quota.

Despite having vacant beds under the AMC quota, the management said that there was no vacancy and admitted private pati- ents on those beds, the notice said.

According to the notice, during his visit to the hospital on June 4, an assistant professor noted that out of 50 per cent beds reserved for AMC patients, six were given to private patients. “On one side you are taking reimbursement for unoccupied bed reserved for AMC patients, on the other hand, admitting private patients on these reserved beds and also charging from (private) patients for these beds. Preliminary inquiry states it to be a case of financial irregularity,” the notice stated.

The hospital has a total 90 beds of which 50% are reserved for patients referred by AMC. Against these 45 beds, 51 patients were admitted as private patients.

The notice said that when the medical superintendent of SVP Hospital referred a patient on June 4 under HDU, the hospital management claimed to have no vacancy. The assistant professor’s report noted it to be incorrect. “Submit a reply within a day as to why your registration should not be cancelled and action taken under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and police action under section 3 of IPC. Also why not 10 times the charges you took from AMC beds be charged from you,” the notice said.

