Ahmedabad: In second notice, ASI warns Railways of FIR

The construction site at Ahmedabad railway station. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) The construction site at Ahmedabad railway station. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued a show cause notice to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for continuing the building of pit lines within 100 metres of the twin brick minarets at the Ahmedabad railway station, which is in violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites And Remains Act, 1958 and Rule 1959 (Amendment and Validation Act), 2010 (AMASAR).

If the construction does not cease within three days, an FIR might be filed against the division, the notice warned.

The Western Railways (WR) had started the extension of pit line at the north end of Ahmedabad railway station’s platform number one in Kalupur area as part of its ambitious project to handle care and maintenance of coaches of long trains to improve passenger movement and reduce overcrowding on trains.

Pit lines, which run throughout the track, are washing lines with an open dumping pit at the base. These pits are used to drain out sewage water from the trains. The notice issued on July 13, the second since March this year and signed by the Superintending Archeologist of the Vadodara circle, states, “It is informed that, if the work is not stopped within three days, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Vadodara will have to file an FIR for violation of the above-said act.”

The minarets, dating back to the 16th century, are a centrally protected monument and for any construction near them, a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the competent authority is required. However, according to the notice, the Railway department did not secure a NOC.

“You are once again reminded to stop the work immediately and approach the Competent Authority, Government of Gujarat for obtaining necessary permission/NOC as it is mandatory for any repair/construction within the prohibited/regulated area as per the provisions of the AMASAR,” the notice stated.

Arun Malik Superintending archaeologist ASI Vadodara Circle said, “The Railway will have to seek permission for construction from the Competent Authority. I have spoken to the Ahmedabad DRM this morning”. He said the Railways agreed to apply for permission, the work will have to stopped till they get the permission. The Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad Dinesh Kumar however, refused to comment on the issue, saying, “It was an internal communication between two government departments”.

The ASI has also asked the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner, the police commissioner and the district collector to ensure compliance of the notice. Meanwhile, Munaf Ahmed, an official of the Ahmedabad Waqf board said, “The AMASAR clearly says that as per the new act of 2010 any ‘new construction’ near a protected monument cannot be allowed by any authority, only ‘repair of an old structure’ may be allowed by National Monuments Authority.”

“The brick minarets are a protected monument. They are unique in the way that they are made entirely of bricks, without any sandstone in them. The mosque near them was pulled down to facilitate railway work during British rule in 18th century,” Ahmed said.

According to ASI records, the minarets were built in the early 16th century after the rule of Mehmood Begda. Over time, the base of the minarets was damaged which was later repaired.

