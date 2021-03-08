Ahmedabad: No leads in elderly couple’s murder case yet, say police

As per police sources, there are fears that the accused might have fled the state, with the nearest border being less than 150 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

Two days after the murders of an elderly couple at Shantivan Bungalows in Sola area of Ahmedabad were reported, police on Sunday said they have been unable to find any leads.

Over 150 personnel of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad Police were deployed by Sunday to crack the murders of Ashok Patel (68) and Jyotsana Patel (68), residents of bungalow number 2 at Shantivan Palace Bungalows, Haibatpur cross roads, who were killed by unknown persons between 8:15 am to 8:45 am on March 5. The investigation in this case is currently being headed by Ahmedabad’s Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Premvir Singh.

As per police sources, there are fears that the accused might have fled the state, with the nearest border being less than 150 kilometres from Ahmedabad. Police have begun coordinating with other Gujarat state agencies and police forces of neighbouring states for further leads.

Police have also obtained a grainy CCTV footage that purportedly shows a group of four persons arriving on two motorcycles at the Haibatpur cross section road around 8 am on March 5. However, there is no footage of the accused entering the premises of the deceased victims.

“We have not reached any lead in the case yet. Our crime branch team is dedicated to crack the case at the earliest,” said DP Chudasama, assistant commissioner of police, DCB, Ahmedabad.

On March 5, Ashok’s body was found in the bedroom of the house, while Jyotsana’s body was found with multiple injuries on the staircase. Police said that the initial post-mortem report suggests the use of a sharp object to stab the victims multiple times.

Police also found the house’s drawers and cupboards ajar, indicating an alleged robbery and murder. Gold bangles worth Rs 5 lakh, cell phones and Rs 50,000 cash kept in the house were missing, said police, adding that the couple stayed there for 15 years.

Sources said Ashok and Jyotsana were seen having a conversation with one of their neighbours, Manisha, till 8.07 am when the former was also seen cleaning his SUV. As per an FIR lodged at Sola police station against unknown persons for murder and loot, security guard Jayanti Bhai saw four persons entering the house around 8.35 am. Around 8.45 am, a security guard posted outside the house alerted the neighbours regarding the house being broken into, police added.

Ashok was employed in the plywood industry and retired several years ago. The couple is survived by their son who lives in Dubai, Hetarth Patel, and a daughter who lives in Naranpura of Ahmedabad, Megha Patel.