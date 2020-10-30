Ahmedabad ‘no-drone zone’ on October 31: Police chief

The PM is expected to land at Kevadiya on Friday and inaugurate the seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad the next day. (File)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Police has announced a ‘no-drone fly zone’ in the city on Saturday.

On Thursday, a notification issued by Ahmedabad city Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said the city will remain a ‘no-drone zone’ between 9 am and 5 pm on Saturday. The notification, issued under Code of Criminal Procedure section 144, bars operation of any drone, quadcopter, powered aircraft, microlight aircraft, hang glider/paraglider, para motor and hot air balloons.

The PM is expected to land at Kevadiya on Friday and inaugurate the seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad the next day.

“…the possibility of anti-national and terrorist elements using remote or human-operated aircraft to impact the security of public and disrupt law and order cannot be overruled… Anyone found violating the order will be booked under IPC section 188 (sic),” the notification read.

