Ahmedabad: NMMS test records nearly 95% attendance, highest in past 4 years

With an attendance of nearly 95 per cent, Gujarat has recorded the highest attendance in the last four years for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination. The test was conducted by the State Examination Board (SEB) Sunday.

The exam is conducted for students of Class 8, especially for those from economically weaker sections, who on clearing the test become eligible for Rs 12,000 per annum as scholarship for four years till they complete senior secondary school.

The state has a quota of 5,097 students for the central scholarship and disburse a total of Rs 24.46 crore among eligible students of the state.

According to SEB, despite schools being closed for almost the entire session amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NMMS test for 2020-21 recorded a total registration of 1.41 lakh of which 1.33 lakh students took the test, recording the highest attendance of 94.47 per cent since 2017-18.

“The entire team of SEB, its district nodal officers, block resource centre coordinators, cluster resource centre coordinator, and school principals worked on a mission mode helping students to register for the test and preparing them for subjects like mathematics, science, and mental aptitude, through various virtual modes, including the Gujarat Virtual Shala – a portal dedicated for the preparation by Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT), and Command and Control Centre (CCC),” PA Jalu, SEB chairman, said.

Launched with the aim to arrest drop out among students after class 8, applicants have to register online for the exam.

On Sunday, the test was conducted at 657 centres and 7,183 blocks across the state.