Ahmedabad: Night curfew in 8 cities relaxed by an hour, eateries can function till 10 pm

Night curfew in eight metropolitan cities of Gujarat has been relaxed by an hour from July 31 night, making the curfew hours between 11 pm and 6 am.

At present, the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Junagadh are under curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

While announcing the curfew relaxation on Wednesday, the Gujarat government also announced that restaurants and eateries in these eight cities can function till 10 pm from July 31, which was earlier 9 pm. Food home delivery services are allowed to function till 12 am.

As statement by the information department stated, “As per a decision taken by the core committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, night curfew timing in eight cities will be 11 pm to 6 am from July 31 night. The maximum limit for attendees at public functions in open spaces that was 200 has been increased to 400 from July 31. For functions in closed halls and auditoriums, a maximum of 400 can be seated with 50 per cent of seating capacity. For the upcoming Ganesha Utsava across the state, the core committee has taken a decision to give permission for a maximum four-feet idols.”

From August 1 to August 9, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has decided to organise events to celebrate their five years of governance in the state. Opposition parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced protest events on similar dates.