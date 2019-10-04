Ahmedabad news: Woman jumps from 13th floor lands on senior citizen, both dead

In a strange set of event, two persons died on Friday morning when a woman jumped from the 13th floor of a high rise building in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad in an alleged suicide bid and landed on a senior citizen thereby killing him on the spot.

According to police, the incident occurred in Parishkar residential society around 6.30 am on Friday, when a 30-year-old woman jumped from the balcony of a 13th floor based apartment in E block Phase 2 of residential society.

The woman landed on a 69-year-old man who was taking a morning walk inside his society. The deceased have been identified as Mamta Rathi (30), a resident of Surat and Balubhai Gamit (69), a retired teacher, who was a resident of the society.

Police said that the woman was not in a sound state of mind.

“The deceased woman’s parents stay in the same society and she used to stay with her husband in Surat. She was on medication and was not in a sound state of mind for the past few days therefore she had come to meet her parents. We did not find any suicide note from her house or her,” said RT Udavat, station in charge, Amraiwadi police station.

Harshad Patel, one of the residents of Parishkar Residential society spoke to The Indian Express and said, “The woman’s parents used to stay on the 13th floor and there are 14 floors in each building. She had come to meet her parents for the past few days. Many people were taking morning walks including Balubhai Gamit today morning when she jumped and landed on him. We then called on 100 number.”