Ahmedabad news: One lakh auto drivers strike over high penalties in MV Act

Over one lakh city-based auto rickshaw drivers observed a half-day strike in Ahmedabad on Thursday, protesting against the steep penalties listed in the newly amended Motor Vehicles act.

Under the umbrella organisation Gujarat Autorickshaw Driver Action Committee (GADAC) of 14 auto rickshaw unions, the drivers observed a strike from 9 am to 6 pm on Thursday and demanded a rollback of the hiked fines in the MV act applicable to them. They also threatened to launch a statewide agitation from October 10 if their demands are not met

GADAC members said a total of 2.2 lakh auto rickshaw drivers are registered with the organisation in Ahmedabad.

“We observed a half-day protest today against the unjust policies of the union and state government due to which auto drivers are suffering. We have been noticing that auto drivers are facing steep fines so much so that often challan amount gets bigger than the cost of the vehicle itself,” GADAC president and Congress party member Ashok Punjabi said, speaking to The Indian Express.

“The state has not provided any infrastructure for auto drivers, such as proper parking spots and auto stands, and yet we are forced to pay steep fines for wrong parking. Similarly, the auto drivers are facing challan as steep as Rs 10,000 for making four persons sit in their vehicles whereas the shuttle rickshaw can be easily seen overloading their vehicles,” he said, adding that since its Navratri time, they decided to lift the strike after 6 pm “for the comfort of the Ahmedabad residents”.

The auto drivers presented three major demands to Transport Commissioner Rajesh Manjhu on Thursday. “We demand concession for auto rickshaw drivers in the MV act and also (that) the current amount to get the vehicles insured (which) has been kept at Rs 8,000 must be slashed. Currently, there are over 2.2 lakh auto drivers in Ahmedabad but the government has hardly provided infrastructure for parking for 20,000 auto rickshaws. If our demands are not met, then we will launch a statewide agitation from October 10,” Punjabi said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Manjhu confirmed that he received a memorandum from GADAC. “The matter will be discussed with the concerned authorities in our department,” said Manjhu.