Ahmedabad: New cases less than number of discharged

As many as 21 other Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatalities near the 1,700-mark. (Representational) As many as 21 other Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatalities near the 1,700-mark. (Representational)

Ahmedabad saw a trend reversal for the third consecutive day when the number of patients discharged — 401 — exceeded the number of new Covid-19 patients in the district — 314 — even as Gujarat reported a total of 563 new cases on Monday. With this, the total number of cases reported in the state, so far, has neared 28,000.

As many as 21 other Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatalities near the 1,700-mark.

Overall, with 560 people discharged across the state, most of them from Ahmedabad, Gujarat saw nearly as many discharged as were reported positive. This is a trend seen since June 20. The number of discharged patients exceeded by a margin of 63 on June 21, when the state reported record high of 592 cases in a day.

Reporting less than 30 deaths since June 19, the Covid-19 case fatality rate has seen a marginal decline — from 6.2 percent to 6.04 percent — in the state as of Monday. Ahmedabad reported 16 new deaths while Surat saw five more succumb to the infection. Ahmedabad at present has 3,790 patients undergoing treatment. The district has been seeing a decline in the number of active patients since June 20. As of June 19, the district had nearly 4,200 patients undergoing treatment.

Surat reported more than a 100 cases for the third consecutive day after 132 persons tested positive. Cases in Mahisagar and Panchmahals continue to be underreported as per the state tally. While the state has reported 126 cases for Mahisagar, the local administration has detected as many as 138 cases. In Panchmahal, while the local district administration has reported 161 cases, the state has till now reported 140 cases.

Vadodara crossed 1,900 cases with 44 more testing positive. The district is also seeing a gradual ramp up in its samples. However, overall testing saw a drop in the state, with less than 4,500 samples taken in the last 24-hour cycle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.