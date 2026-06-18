17-year-old NEET aspirant ‘dies by suicide’ in Ahmedabad 3 days ahead of retest

The boy's maternal uncle told the police that In self-assessment of the cancelled NEET exam, he had counted on scoring well (File photo for representative use).

A 17-year-old boy who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination died allegedly by suicide in the Tragad area of Ahmedabad Thursday morning.

The boy lived with his mother and 13-year-old brother in Ahmedabad while his father, an advocate, resided and practised in Surat, said the police.

D V Rana, Assistant Commissioner of Police, L Division, said the minor had died of severe injuries caused by a fall from his building. “A resident of society was heading towards his home at 12.45 am when he saw the boy lying under the building. Realising that the boy was still breathing, the resident called the ambulance service. However, when the paramedics arrived, they declared him dead,” he said.