17-year-old NEET aspirant ‘dies by suicide’ in Ahmedabad 3 days ahead of retest

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A 17-year-old boy who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination died allegedly by suicide in the Tragad area of Ahmedabad Thursday morning.
The boy lived with his mother and 13-year-old brother in Ahmedabad while his father, an advocate, resided and practised in Surat, said the police.
D V Rana, Assistant Commissioner of Police, L Division, said the minor had died of severe injuries caused by a fall from his building. “A resident of society was heading towards his home at 12.45 am when he saw the boy lying under the building. Realising that the boy was still breathing, the resident called the ambulance service. However, when the paramedics arrived, they declared him dead,” he said.
ACP Rana said, “The boy’s maternal uncle said he had passed Class 12 and had given the previous NEET examination, which was cancelled. In self-assessment, he had counted on scoring well. He was also set to give the NEET re-exam on June 21.”
The uncle told the police that he was introverted but had no issues with his studies or any related pressure. The boy was planning to take the NEET re-exam and had filled out a form for admission to pharmacy. He attended tuition classes that strictly prohibited the use of social media, the uncle told the police.
The Sabarmati police filed an accidental death (AD) report in the matter and seized the boy’s laptop for investigation.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the entrance examination for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical courses, on June 21, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a paper leak.
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