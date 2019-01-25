Gujarat: Flights to connect Ahmedabad and Nashik from February 13

In another round of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), flight services will connect Ahmedabad-Ozar (Nashik) from February 13. This route, which will offer greater accessibility to places of religious significance such as Shirdi and Shani-Shingnapur, will be plied by ATR-72 aircrafts. The aircrafts, with a capacity of 70 passengers, will have 35 seats under RCS at a cost of Rs 2,060.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Gujarat’s Civil Aviation minister, on Thursday met with aviation department officials to discuss the flight services implemented so far in the state and in what areas. The potential to introduce international flights while availing the benefit of this scheme, was also discussed. In a video conference with Government of India, they also proposed flight services under this scheme from Deesa airport in Palanpur to Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Ahmedabad.

As part of RCS round one, flights will ply to Mumbai from Porbander and Kandla, starting July 10 of this year. Round two of RCS will see flights ply from Ahmedabad to Hubli, Kandla, Porbander and Jaisalmer and from Surat to Jaisalmer by December of this year. In the third round of RCS, flights along 13 other routes from the state were announced in April 2018. Starting January 28, tender-related work and subsequent ancillary administrative processes will be started for the same. The process is expected to be completed by August 2019.