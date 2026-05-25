Life convict who jumped parole twice, lived under new identity for years arrested in Ahmedabad

A murder convict who jumped parole twice, changed his identity through an official gazette notification, and allegedly lived undetected in Ahmedabad for over a decade was arrested by the city Crime Branch Monday.

Satish Himmatlal Ruparelia, alias Bhikhu, alias Sanjay Thakkar, was convicted for the October 22, 1994, murder and decapitation of textile merchant Arvind Shah at Neelam Hotel in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug area.

According to the police, a headless body was found in a room of Neelam Hotel, which Ruparelia and fellow accused Rajan Panchal had rented. Both brought Arvind Shah from his shop in Kalupur to the hotel room. They locked the room from inside, threatened Shah with a knife, and asked him to hand over the gold rings he was wearing, the chain around his neck, and cash. When Shah tried to snatch the knife away, a scuffle broke out and all of them were injured. Ruparelia and Panchal then stabbed Shah about 30-35 times and brutally murdered him. They also made away with Shah’s gold ornaments and cash.