31-year-old man held for murder of elderly man in Ahmedabad

A day after an elderly man was found murdered in his house in Chandkheda of Ahmedabad, police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly killing the victim after he was asked for sexual favours.

According to police, the 63-year-old man was found murdered at his residence in a society in Chandkheda around 1.15 am on Wednesday with his throat slit. Police also found his gold chain, cellphone and motorcycle missing.

On Thursday, a team of Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Umang Darji (31), a resident of Daskroi in Ahmedabad, for allegedly murdering the senior citizen.

Police said that the deceased sought sexual favours from the accused in the past and put pressure on him for the same, leading to the

murder.

“The victim and the accused met on Facebook one-and-a-half years ago and started talking. Around 20 days ago, the victim called the accused to his residence in Chandkheda. The accused claimed later the elderly man started pressurising him for sexual favours and also threatened to go to his house if he doesn’t come to his house in Chandkheda. It was then that the accused had decided to kill the man,” said DP Chudasma, assistant commissioner of police, DCB, Ahmedabad.

“On November 16, the elderly man invited the accused over in the evening hours. He reached the house around 6 pm with a knife. When the victim tried to seek sexual favours from the accused, a fight ensued and the accused used his knife to slit the elderly man’s throat. He also stole his gold chain and cell phone and used his motorcycle to flee. Based on technical evidence and intelligence, we arrested the accused on Thursday on charges of murder,” DP Chudasma.