Ahmedabad: Municipal school students attempt world records

Students at the Sabarmati riverfront, Tuesday. (Photo: Javed Raja) Students at the Sabarmati riverfront, Tuesday. (Photo: Javed Raja)

To mark centenary celebrations of Municipal School Board and to send across a message of “fun with fitness”, nearly 1,500 students of Class 6-8 from nearly 15 Ahmedabad Municipal schools attempted to break three world records — of maximum persons in a human pyramid, pose of a lotus and that of a pillar.

The attempt was made at Sabarmati riverfront where the school board authorities claimed that the attempt resulted in a large-scale awareness and excitement among students. It also sensitised them about fitness.

This was a part of the inauguration of International Kite Festival by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat.

