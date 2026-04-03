Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, police drive to raise awareness on traffic & encroachment

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A special joint campaign will be launched by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from April 4 to improve traffic management in the city and raise awareness among the citizens on encroachment-related issues.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Police, Traffic Police and other departments will carry out coordinated work, officials said on Friday.
“A special Joint Enforcement Team (JET) has been formed for this, which includes officers and employees of the Estate Department, Solid Waste Management Department, local and traffic police. This team will work to remove encroachments on the roads by conducting joint drives on the main roads and areas of the city while adhering to traffic rules. The main objective of this campaign is to encourage disciplined behaviour among citizens, motivate them to keep public roads clean and free from obstructions and prevent irregularities,” said an AMC official.
During this campaign, vehicles parked illegally on roads, road obstructions, improperly placed posters, banners and other obstructions will be removed. People will be encouraged to keep the roads clean and follow the rules. This work will be carried out in two shifts every day, morning and evening.
Necessary vehicles and equipment such as encroachment removal vehicles, towing vehicles along with other support have been made available in various zones of the city. In addition, body-worn cameras will also be used during the work to ensure transparency and accountability.
CG Road, Stadium Road (CG Road to Naranpura Char Rasta), Naranpura Char Rasta to Ankur to Shastri Nagar, Vadaj Circle to Dadhichi Bridge, 132 feet Ring Road, SG Highway (ISKCON to KD Hospital), Judges Bungalow Road, Baghban Party Plot, Surdhara Char Rasta to Zydus Hospital, Subhas Chowk to Zydus Hospital, Science City Road, Sindhubhavan Road, Drive In Road, Anandnagar, Dadhichi Bridge to Dilli Darwaza and other important roads.
Citizens will also be given proper information about the parking arrangements on these roads so that traffic order is maintained.
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