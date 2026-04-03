Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, police drive to raise awareness on traffic & encroachment

During this campaign, vehicles parked illegally on roads, road obstructions, improperly placed posters, banners and other obstructions will be removed. (File Photo)

A special joint campaign will be launched by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from April 4 to improve traffic management in the city and raise awareness among the citizens on encroachment-related issues.

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The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Police, Traffic Police and other departments will carry out coordinated work, officials said on Friday.

“A special Joint Enforcement Team (JET) has been formed for this, which includes officers and employees of the Estate Department, Solid Waste Management Department, local and traffic police. This team will work to remove encroachments on the roads by conducting joint drives on the main roads and areas of the city while adhering to traffic rules. The main objective of this campaign is to encourage disciplined behaviour among citizens, motivate them to keep public roads clean and free from obstructions and prevent irregularities,” said an AMC official.