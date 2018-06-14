Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to compensate kin of man who died cleaning a manhole

The man had died due to asphyxiation in the drain. (Representational Image) The man had died due to asphyxiation in the drain. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday agreed to pay compensation to the family of Dalsukh Chhavaria, the contract worker who had died on Tuesday due to asphyxiation in a drain.

The chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Manhar Jhala confirmed the civic body’s decision after a meeting with AMC officials.

“During the meeting, the issue of compensation to Chhavaria’s family came up. I heard the family’s demands. We also observed a two-minute silence to pay respects to deceased,” Jhala said.

Jhala said that while payment of a compensation had been cleared, the demand for a job on compassionate grounds will be considered as per the legal provisions.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App