Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to compensate kin of man who died cleaning a manhole

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday agreed to pay compensation to the family of Dalsukh Chhavaria, the contract worker who had died on Tuesday due to asphyxiation in a drain.
The chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Manhar Jhala confirmed the civic body’s decision after a meeting with AMC officials.
“During the meeting, the issue of compensation to Chhavaria’s family came up. I heard the family’s demands. We also observed a two-minute silence to pay respects to deceased,” Jhala said.
Jhala said that while payment of a compensation had been cleared, the demand for a job on compassionate grounds will be considered as per the legal provisions.
