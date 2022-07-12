scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation tells residential societies to clear out stagnant water

The advisory cautions to clear out rainwater that may have collected in crevices, tyres and other such spots in residential quarters, and advises to clean and drain out outlet pipes.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 12, 2022 11:44:41 pm
Chirag Shah, deputy health officer at AMC in charge of handling malaria and other vector-borne diseases, said that monsoon-related public health work has been going on since June 15. (Representational)

As monsoon intensified in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation issued an advisory to residential societies to clear out stagnant water to prevent vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

The advisory cautions to clear out rainwater that may have collected in crevices, tyres and other such spots in residential quarters, and advises to clean and drain out outlet pipes.

Chirag Shah, deputy health officer at AMC in charge of handling malaria and other vector-borne diseases, said that monsoon-related public health work has been going on since June 15.

More from Ahmedabad

“We have roped in 540 workers to carry out anti-larval activity that will continue for four months. AMC has around 300 fogging machines and we have additionally roped in 100 more through private operators for fogging work from July 1 for the next four months,” said Shah.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...Premium
For ‘influence in govt’, Uber pitched tie-ups to Centre & states – mo...
UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 12, 2022: Why to read ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ or ...
Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leaderPremium
Why new Sri Lanka needs a Tamil leader
Nikamma, ragdai, a no-words-barred Gehlot-Pilot tusslePremium
Nikamma, ragdai, a no-words-barred Gehlot-Pilot tussle

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement