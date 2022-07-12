Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation tells residential societies to clear out stagnant water

As monsoon intensified in the city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation issued an advisory to residential societies to clear out stagnant water to prevent vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

The advisory cautions to clear out rainwater that may have collected in crevices, tyres and other such spots in residential quarters, and advises to clean and drain out outlet pipes.

Chirag Shah, deputy health officer at AMC in charge of handling malaria and other vector-borne diseases, said that monsoon-related public health work has been going on since June 15.

“We have roped in 540 workers to carry out anti-larval activity that will continue for four months. AMC has around 300 fogging machines and we have additionally roped in 100 more through private operators for fogging work from July 1 for the next four months,” said Shah.