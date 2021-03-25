Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation draft budget: focus on upgrading medical facilities

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) draft budge is over Rs 1,400 crore lesser than last year’s budget (File Photo)

THE Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) draft budget tabled by Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar on Wednesday is over Rs 1,400 crore lesser than last year’s budget and focuses on upgrading health infrastructure, including the VS hospital and other municipal hospitals and health centres, along with public housing.

Though no hike in taxes or service charges, with a reduction from Rs 8,907 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21, the draft budget for the year 2021-22 of Rs 7,475 crore was presented by the municipal commissioner to the Standing Committee Wednesday terming it as “back to basics budget.”

“The budget this year is back to basics with the focus on public health, housing, basic facilities like water, roads, sewage, gardens, urban forestry and creating infrastructure for the newly merged areas. Among these, substantial focus will be on public health and housing,” Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

The draft budget has allocation for upgradation of three municipal hospitals –Rs 120 crore for VS hospital building, Rs 95 crore for Shardaben Chimanlal Lalbhai Municipal General hospital and Rs 115 crore for L G Municipal General hospital-along with Rs 15 crore for 11 new Urban Health centres (UHC) in Raikhad, Sarkhej, Bopal, Kubernagar, Gota, Vejalpur, Motera, Vatva, Vastral, Naroda and Amraiwadi, four community health centres (CHC) in Naroda, Saijpur and two in Behrampura areas of the city.



“The new VS hospital will be complete in three year time, Also, upgradation of 30 bed hospital in east zone’s Vastral area will be done to 100 bed,” Municipal Commissioner Kumar added.

Construction of eight community health centres along with five urban health centres in Thaltej, Paldi, Nikol, Ramol and Chandlodiya and Undergrdaute boys hostel in VS hospital complex.

Under Budget’s “housing for all”, a total of over 20,000 houses will be developed in 2021-22. A total of 20,489 houses under two categories –EWS-1, 4,772 houses with an area of upto 30 sq metre and 15,717 houses under EWS-2 with an area of 30-40 sq metre– will be developed across the city.

“Since 30-35 per cent population stays in slum in the city, we have aimed at housing for all. For this, this year EWS houses to be developed have been doubled from 10,000 to over 20,000. Also, there is a plan to develop a modern night shelters with a total capacity of 3,400 for homeless across the city,” Kumar added.

On the infrastructure front, the focus again is on the newly merged areas of Bopal-Ghuma nagarpalika. A total of Rs 110 crore is proposed for infrastructure development including water, drainage, roads of Bopal Ghuma, Chiloda, Kathwada and other newly merged areas.

Also, to decrease dependence on borewells, necessary pipelines have been planned to be laid for surface water in these newly merged areas.

While Rs 45 crore has been proposed for 20 km road stretches, Rs 20 crore has been for drainage and sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations.



A total of Rs 293 crore has been proposed for 14 new water distribution stations. Another Rs 633 crre under World Bank STP augmentation and tertiary treatment plant has been proposed for the city.