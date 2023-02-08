Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation curates heritage walk for Urban 20 delegates

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has curated a special heritage walk for delegates of the Urban 20 (U20) meetings to be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday and Friday (February 9 and 10), as part of India’s G20 presidency.

The walk will begin from Bhadrakali temple near Bhadra fort in Old Ahmedabad and pass through the Swaminarayan temple in Kalupur, Kavi Dalpatram chowk, Jama masjid, and end with breakfast at The House of Mangaldas Girdhardas, a premier heritage hotel in the city.

As many as 59 cities from G20 countries, besides 22 Indian cities, will be represented in the meeting and the delegates will visit some of Ahmedabad’s important heritage sites.

AMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Praveen Chaudhary said, “The meetings will be held at Taj Skyline on Sindhu Bhavan road. And the delegates are scheduled to visit Adalaj Stepwell, Sabarmati Ashram, Atal Bridge and Kankaria lake.”

Atal Bridge, a foot overbridge on the Sabarmati river, is the latest addition to the city’s attractions. “The beautification of various spots has taken place in the city. For instance, at Sindhu Bhavan Road, we are making it pedestrian friendly, regulating traffic and discouraging parking,” added Chaudhary.

The participants have been invited to endorse a communiqué based on six priority areas in this meeting of U20, encouraging environmentally sustainable behaviour, ensuring water security, escalating climate finance, championing local identity, reinventing the framework for urban governance and planning, and catalysing digital urban futures.

The meetings are aimed at deepening their collaboration and collectively finding solutions that are in sync with the overall objectives of the G20.

“The heritage walk will help the delegates explore UNESCO World Heritage City and its rich cultural heritage. They will be taken to Atal Bridge, which is completely built by a local body, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, much like the Sabarmati Riverfront project. These places will showcase Ahmedabad as an urban centre taking up many such progressive projects,” said Chaudhary.