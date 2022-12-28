6 Covid cases in state, Minister says 34 oxygen tanks operational

Gujarat reported six new cases of Covid-19 of which two are from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and one each from Gandhinagar, Kheda, Kutch and Vadodara Municipal Corporation, according to the government health bulletin of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that 34 oxygen tanks with a capacity of 314 Metric Ton are operational in the state.

Giving details about the availability of oxygen in the state hospitals, Patel Wednesday said, “The state has 237 Metric Ton capacity PSA, the plant which has the capacity to extract oxygen from the air and store it. As many as 24 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tanks in the state with a capacity of 164 Metric Ton and 10 oxygen tanks with a capacity of 15 Metric Ton are operational. Thus a total of 34 oxygen tanks with a capacity of 314 MT are operational.”

He added that successful mock drill was conducted Tuesday at 2,314 places in the state — 403 Community Health Centres (CHCs), sub division hospitals and taluka hospitals, 1,584 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Health Wellness Centers and 240 private hospitals- in all 33 districts.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old textile businessman of Surat tested Covid-19 positive Wednesday. He has been told to undergo home quarantine after his condition was found to be stable. The businessman had been to Dubai and landed in Surat recently.

Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said, “The last Covid case reported from Surat was on December 7. The health condition of the patient is stable, and he has been kept under home quarantine under the direct supervision of our officials. We have sent his samples to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center in Gandhinagar for genome sequencing and we are awaiting the reports.”

“ The textile businessman had taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. We have also carried out a Covid test of all his four family members and they have tested negative,” he added.

According to Naik, the health teams of the Surat civic body had carried out 850 Covid tests, out of which 700 are of RT-PCR and 150 is of RAT.

“Not a single positive case has come up. We have also started the random testing of 2 per cent of international passengers landing at Surat airport. Presently, three flights in a week come from Sharjah to Surat,” Naik added.

Valsad district also registered a Covid-19 case of a 32-year-old man resident of Panera village, on Tuesday. He has been admitted to GMERS Medical college where his condition is reported to be stable.

Sources in the Valsad district health department said that they have sent samples of the patient for genome sequencing at Gandhinagar Gujarat Biotechnology Research C entre and are waiting for the reports. His family members were also tested for Covid-19 and they are negative.

At least sixty samples have been sent for genome sequencing in the new surge so far.