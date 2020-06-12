Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation approves development work worth Rs 130 crore

Road projects worth a total of Rs 34.5 crore have been approved by AMC. (File Photo/Reuters) Road projects worth a total of Rs 34.5 crore have been approved by AMC. (File Photo/Reuters)

The Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) approved development work worth Rs 130 crore for roads and drainage in Ahmedabad on Friday.

“The work to start post-monsoon includes drainage line with an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore for the north zone, Rs 17. 50 crore for the northwest zone, Rs 2 crore for Saijpur drainage line, Rs 4.5 crore for Gota drainage line desilting project and Rs 3.5 crore for Chandlodiya. Thus, a total of Rs 42 crore drainage work projects (have been approved) across the city,” said Standing Committee Chairman Amul Bhatt.

The approved development works include 27 projects submitted by the road committee, seven projects by the building committee and nine projects by the water supply committee.

Similarly for roads, the project with the highest budget of Rs 15 crore has been approved for the southwest zone. For the south zone, road-related work with a budget of Rs 12 crore has been approved and Rs 7.5 crore for Jodhpur concrete road. Thus, road projects worth a total of Rs 34.5 crore have been approved.

Additionally, the Vatva lake development project has been approved with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2 crore. A party plot for Bhaipura ward at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore was also among the development projects given a nod by the committee on Friday.

Adding that efforts to take care of waterlogging during monsoon are on, Bhatt said that there are certain points in the city, such as the Helmet circle, where a huge inflow of water is suddenly reported due to very heavy rainfall within a short span of time.

Denying any talks of starting a Covid facility at the VS Hospital, Bhatt said, “The general Outpatient Department, as well as an Indoor Patient Department are already functioning at the VS Hospital. There are messages that OPD services are going to start again at VS. There is no question of resuming services at VS as it is already running. There is no decision of starting a Covid hospital at VS,” he said.

