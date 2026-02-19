Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation approves cashless treatment for employees; increases number of yellow fever vaccines

As many as 24,000 regular employees and 17,000 pensioners of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will get cashless treatment from now onwards at SVP Hospital.
The Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation made this decision on Wednesday, replacing the earlier system where employees would be reimbursed after paying in advance for any treatment.
The Standing Committee Chairman, Devang Dani, announced that the availability of vaccines for the mosquito-borne viral disease yellow fever has been extended with tourists travelling to Africa already being mandated take the vaccine prior to any visit.
Last year, about 99,00 people from Ahmedabad travelled to Africa after getting the yellow fever vaccine at the health center of the central zone, AMC officials stated.
“As Ahmedabad is spread over an area of 480 square kilometres we have made arrangements for people to get this yellow fever vaccine in the western and eastern areas as well,” Dani said.
Dani stated that the Food Department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has seen an increase in the problem of artery blockages and heart diseases caused by used oil. As per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines, it is mandatory for small and big restaurants and food trucks in the city to install TPC (Total Polar Count) machines which measure the degradation of cooking oil, ensure food safety and indicate when the oil needs to be changed.
Additional Medical Officer of Health of the Food Department, Tejas Shah said “42 big restaurants have been asked to purchase TPC machines, out of which 13 units have installed this machine, so far. Restaurants which use more than 50 liters of oil for cooking daily will have to install this machine and maintain a register. A record of the daily used oil will be kept in this register, this used oil will be given to 53 agencies appointed by the Government of India,”
Shah added that since small truck units do not have this machine, the AMC team will check the oil used by them using TPC machines installed by the AMC.
The Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) Head of Department, Naresh Rajput said that about 2800 kg of dung generated by nearly 1100 cows at Bakrol and Danilimda municipal cowsheds has been recycled to be used in the celebration of Vedic Holi, an eco-friendly celebration of the festival which sees natural colours being used. The concept started in 2024 with Vedic Holi being celebrated in 11 residential societies with the number increasing to 46 in 2025. This year, efforts have been made by the CNCD to extend this to 101 societies.
