Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation approves cashless treatment for employees; increases number of yellow fever vaccines

Shah added that since small truck units do not have this machine, the AMC team will check the oil used by them using TPC machines installed by the AMC.

As many as 24,000 regular employees and 17,000 pensioners of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will get cashless treatment from now onwards at SVP Hospital.

The Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation made this decision on Wednesday, replacing the earlier system where employees would be reimbursed after paying in advance for any treatment.

The Standing Committee Chairman, Devang Dani, announced that the availability of vaccines for the mosquito-borne viral disease yellow fever has been extended with tourists travelling to Africa already being mandated take the vaccine prior to any visit.

Last year, about 99,00 people from Ahmedabad travelled to Africa after getting the yellow fever vaccine at the health center of the central zone, AMC officials stated.