Will fully clean Sabarmati in 4 months: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday announced that it will “completely clean” Sabarmati river by October.

“The river will be cleaned in four phases. Of the 180 MLD (million litres a day) raw sewage that flows into the river, the flow of 174 MLD has been stopped. Remaining six MLD too shall be stopped from flowing into the river within the next 15-20 days.Thus, 18 crore litres of untreated sewage that used to enter Sabarmati river, shall be stopped by June 15, that is before the monsoon hit us,” Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

The AMC drive also envisages to clean the river banks. “Polluted areas on both the eastern and western banks of the riverfront will be cleaned as part of the drive. This will cover an approximate 23.50 km,” Nehra added.