To guard against vector-borne diseases, AMC begins preparations ahead of monsoon

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With 110 dengue cases reported in Ahmedabad city since January this year, even before the onset of monsoon, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched an intensive pre-monsoon action plan against vector borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.
As many as 104 of these 110 cases have been reported at government health establishments and the remaining at private health units.
Also, a total of 54 cases of malaria (Pv) and 11 cases of malaria (PF) have been reported from January so far.
In 2025, a total of 1,591 cases of dengue were reported in the city, including 1,347 cases in government hospitals and 244 cases in private health centres. While 784 cases of malaria (PV) and 177 cases of malaria (PF) were reported.
A total of 577 mosquito breeding spots have been detected since January this year, while 88 construction sites have been issued notices and slapped penalties.
“If dengue or malaria cases are reported in any area, immediate anti-malarial action is taken and the patients are followed up. No outbreak situation has been reported at present, but teams have been kept ready for such a situation. Fever survey and contact tracing are being done by the Malaria Department and Urban Health Centre staff. Awareness videos related to vector-borne disease control and mosquito breeding sites have been broadcast at the city’s smart city VMD stations and cinema halls to raise public awareness,” AMC authorities said on Monday.
At present, a total of 274 fogging machines are operational in the city. A total of 17,65,047 blood samples have been taken in the year 2025 and 6,53,148 in the year 2026, so far.
“The AMC is implementing the collection and removal of unclaimed tires, debris and water-logged scraps. The work of removing vegetation and waste from the ponds is also being monitored. In addition, intensive checking is being carried out in major government, semi-government units, educational and non-educational units of the municipal corporation, hospitals and commercial units of the city,” said an official from the AMCs Health Department.
In addition, separate mapping of areas and units where mosquito breeding is seen in large quantities is also being done. Immediate disease control and preventive measures are being taken in positive cases of fever, malaria, dengue and chikungunya.
Complaints regarding mosquito breeding by citizens can be registered at the comprehensive complaints Redressal system (CCRS) and also at the Malaria Ward Office and City Civic Centre.
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