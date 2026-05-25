To guard against vector-borne diseases, AMC begins preparations ahead of monsoon

As many as 104 of these 110 cases have been reported at government health establishments and the remaining at private health units. (File Photo)

With 110 dengue cases reported in Ahmedabad city since January this year, even before the onset of monsoon, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched an intensive pre-monsoon action plan against vector borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

As many as 104 of these 110 cases have been reported at government health establishments and the remaining at private health units.

Also, a total of 54 cases of malaria (Pv) and 11 cases of malaria (PF) have been reported from January so far.

In 2025, a total of 1,591 cases of dengue were reported in the city, including 1,347 cases in government hospitals and 244 cases in private health centres. While 784 cases of malaria (PV) and 177 cases of malaria (PF) were reported.