Ahmedabad municipal commissioner transferred

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Lochan Sehra was transferred as joint secretary IN-SPACe, Ahmedabad, in an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Government of India, Sunday.

This is the third transfer of a municipal commissioner within two days, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections later this year. On Saturday, municipal commissioners of Surat and Vadodara were transferred.

Through a notification from the General Administration Department of the state government on Saturday, Shalini Agarwal, municipal commissioner of Vadodara city was transferred to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). SMC commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani was appointed as the municipal commissioner of Vadodara.

Lochan Sehra, a 2002 batch IAS officer, was appointed Ahmedabad city municipal commissioner on December 29, 2021, succeeding Mukesh Kumar amid Covid pandemic. He also served as Junagadh municipal commissioner and collector of Mehsana and Vadodara.

Ajay Bhadoo, a 1999 cadre IAS officer, was appointed deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, for five years upto 24 July 2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.