Gujarat CM flags off IRCTC-run Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, services to begin on Jan 19

On Friday, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the second Tejas train. “First glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which was inaugurated today. On Friday, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the second Tejas train. “First glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which was inaugurated today.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday flagged off the inaugural run of the second premium Tejas train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Services on this train, operated by IRCTC, will begin on January 19 from the city.

On Friday, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who was supposed to inaugurate the train, took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the second Tejas train. “First glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which will be inaugurated today. With state-of-the-art facilities along with the crew’s traditional attire, the new Tejas Express is a symbol of Indian culture blended with modernisation for enhanced passenger comfort,” the minister said.

Chief Minister Rupani said that the state will be the first to get a corporate train in the western region. “It is a matter of honor that Tejas is starting from Gujarat. This Tejas Express will further strengthen the economic ties of the two states.”

The fully air-conditioned train will have two Executive Class Chair Cars, having 56 seats each and eight Chair Cars with a capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 736 passengers.

The train will start its journey from Ahmedabad at 06:40 hours and will reach Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours having scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali. For the return journey, the train will leave Mumbai Central at 15:40 hours and will reach Ahmedabad at 21:55 hours, having scheduled enroute halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad.

This train, no. 82902/82901, will run along the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad route for six days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance work.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of six seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for Foreign Tourists.

The booking for this train has commenced and passengers can book their tickets on http://www.irctc.co.in and its mobile app “Irctc Rail Connect”. There will be no booking at railway reservation counters.

However, passengers can get their tickets booked through IRCTC authorized agents. The train will also be available for booking through IRCTC’s online travel portal partners like Paytm, Ixigo, PhonePe, Make My Trip, Google, Ibibo, Railyatri among other apps.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd