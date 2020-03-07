Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project will make India see economic marvel’

Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, Michio Harada (right) in Ahmedabad on Friday. ( Express Photo) Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, Michio Harada (right) in Ahmedabad on Friday. ( Express Photo)

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project will make India witness economic marvel along the lines of Japan, said Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, Michio Harada during his visit to Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

Harada was present at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) on Friday to present an address on ‘Japan India Relations Spotlight on Gujarat’ where he spoke about the long-standing history between Japan and Gujarat and opined on its future.

“Back in 1964, Japan hosted the first Olympics in Tokyo and the country has seen an economic marvel since then. Similarly, the Bullet Train project will put India on the path of development by strengthening of (its) transport network. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi in India and Shinzo Abe in Japan, the friendship between the two countries has soared to new heights,” said Harada.

Harada also spoke about the recent security exercises undertaken by the two countries. “We have witnessed the opening of channels for dialogue between the two nations which is a positive aspect. Recently, India, Japan and the US participated in a joint exercise to make maritime borders safe. India and Japan are keen on discussing security aspects,” he added.

On the importance of Gujarat in India and Japan’s relationship, Harada said,” Japanese have a lot to learn from Indians and vice versa. For example, Indians are seen in high regard when it comes to the information technology field and Japanese are the leaders in the manufacturing industry. By further exchange of dialogue and resources, the two nations can strive forward to a better future,” said Harada.

Harada also said that the Indo-Japan Student Exchange programme has acted as a catalyst in strengthening the relationship between the two nations. “The student exchange programme was started in 1970s between Gujarat University and Otemon Gaukin University in Japan to promote the heritage and values of the two great cultures. With the help of this programme, we have seen two cultures coming together for mutual benefit. I believe the coming decade holds much more for the two nations in sectors such as automobiles, artificial intelligence and pharmaceuticals, among others,” said Harada.

When asked about the scare of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Harade said, “The business has suffered badly due to coronavirus but now is the time to not create panic. The world as we see it is getting complicated day by day with the rise of new viruses and it is up to the young minds of the two nations to put their skills together to combat it,” he added.

