Ahmedabad: More private hospitals to do Covid care

Several private trust-run hospitals have been roped in to treat and house COVID-19 patients in the containment zone of Ahmedabad city, which has accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the city’s total number of cases and death toll. So far, the city has reported 3,817 of 5,428 cases in Gujarat and accounts for 208 of the total 290 deaths in the state.

Till Saturday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added 300 more beds to this capacity by roping in private and trust-run hospitals to offer health facilities to both COVID-19 and general patients as well as identify new cases at the earliest.

On Monday, AMC strengthened its health care facilities by adding medical staff at 10 of its Urban Health Clinics (UHC) in the walled city and started six special fever clinics as a temporary arrangement, specifically in the Jamalpur ward, which is the worst affected.

Jamalpur has 687 coronavirus cases, while as many as 68 deaths reported in the ward alone. This constitutes 37 per cent of the total deaths, out of 183 total deaths reported in the city as on Sunday.

With the addition of new facilities on Monday, as many as five private and trust-run hospitals in Jamalpur are running either as COVID Care Centre or COVID health centre. These are Chhipa Welfare Hospital along with Chhipa community centre as Covid Care Centre, Shifa trust-run hospital near Jamalpur char rasta with a capacity of 40 beds which will start offering services as coronavirus health centre from Monday evening, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said.

Already, Lokhandwala Hosp-ital and Al Amin Garib Nawaz hospital have been turned into Covid health centres last week.

Further, additional doctors at the UHCs in the walled city and surrounding areas have been arranged so that residents from these areas can get health services near their houses from 9 am till 6 pm, said Nehra.

Ahmedabad city that has been reporting an average of 250 cases each day since April 29, added two more COVID-19 health facilities increasing capacity by 300.

One such dedicated COVID health centre will be at Gomtipur at the Al Ameen Hospital where 100 beds have been reserved as isolation beds for such patients and treatment shall be provided for free. A second hospital roped in is the Infectious disease hospital at Behrampura with another 100-bed capacity and is expected to be operational soon.

According to the state health department, COVID health centre is expected to house clinically moderate positive patients.

In another move to ease the burden from tertiary healthcare at a time when SVP is nearing full capacity, Nehra also announced that frontline workers, including health workers, police personnel and others, who may test fit to be housed at a COVID care centre, will be extended treatment at one of the plush hotels, free of cost. The cost shall be borne by AMC, Nehra said on Saturday.

“All private doctors have resumed their clinics and hospitals in Jamalpur ward and the UHCs special fever clinics at six places have been set up,” he said, adding that nearly 12 private doctors have agreed to serve in Jamalpur ward.

On Sunday, AMC added its 10th ward – Maninagar-under the containment zone. The 10 wards are Khadia, Asarwa, Dariyapur, Jamalpur, Shahpur, Saraspur-Rakhiyal, Gomtipur, Danilimda, Behrampur and Maninagar. These 10 wards constitute 2,385 COVID-19 cases out of total 3,523 cases in Ahmedabad’s total 48 wards as on Sunday, making up 67 per cent of the total cases reported from the city.

The state health department last week had notified 26 more hospitals across 25 districts as specialised COVID-19 hospitals, in extension of the already existing four hospitals which were notified by a resolution dated April 7.

