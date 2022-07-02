Ahmedabad: Modi govt spends 6 times more on railways in Gujarat than UPA, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Narendra Modi government is spending six times more money annually on the railway network in Gujarat as compared to the previous UPA government.

“The Congress government (UPA) in Delhi used to spend Rs 590 crore every year on the railway network in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased this spending from Rs 590 crore to Rs 3,960 crore between 2014 and 2022,” said Shah, who was addressing a gathering at Chandlodiya locality of Ahmedabad.

Pointing out that projects like Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and Sabarmati riverfront have been successful only in Ahmedabad, Shah said, “As far as development is concerned, PM Modi has done a lot of work for Ahmedabad. I have never seen a riverfront like this anywhere else in the country. Weddings, morning walks, boating, and picnics can all be done on the riverfront. Similarly, BRTS has not been successful anywhere else apart from Ahmedabad.”

“The (Ahmedabad) metro project is also nearing completion. Once it finishes, people in the city will not have to burn petrol. Like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, they can simply hop on the metro and reach their workplace,” he said, speaking about Phase 1 of the project.

On Saturday, Shah inaugurated projects worth Rs 33.29 crore carried out jointly by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Western Railway. This includes improving the existing platform and building a new booking office at Chandlodiya station, a railway under bridge between Chandlodiya and Khodiyar and three waiting rooms and foot-over-bridge at Sabarmati railway station.

In his speech, Shah said during the last three years, 10 over bridges or underpasses have been built in Sabarmati Assembly constituency (part of Ahmedabad city) and thus the government has eliminated the need for railway crossings. “From today, 10 trains, including Gorakhpur-Okha Express, Somnath-Jabalpur Express, Bandra-Veraval, Mumbai-Okha Express, Ahmedabad-Somnath Express, Vadodara-Jamnagar train, will have stoppages at Chandlodiya railway station,” Shah said.

The Union minister also asked people of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency to plant trees. “There is no doubt in my mind that we will become the most developed constituency in the country. I have made a five-year plan. Covid-19 has punctured it a bit, but still development is on track,” he added.