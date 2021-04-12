Ahmedabad: Mob vandalise govt COVID hospital after patient dies; three arrested

Angry over the death of a Covid patient, his family vandalised the COVID ICU ward of Civil Hospital in Sola of Ahmedabad on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Three persons have been arrested, the police said.

According to police, a ruckus was reported at the sixth floor ICU ward of the hospital at around 12:30 am on Monday after a 45-year-old woman Reena Yadav, a resident of Thaltej in Ahmedabad, died due to COVID. According to police, 4-5 relatives of the deceased entered the COVID ICU ward of the hospital and started chasing the doctors and medical staff. The accused persons then vandalised the computer system and other medical equipment kept at the ICU ward and also tried to set fire to it.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pradip Patel, in-charge Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at Sola Civil Hospital said, “The patient was admitted in the hospital on April 8 and was admitted in the ICU after she faced breathing issues. Around 10 pm on Sunday, her health deteriorated and attempts were made to call her relatives on phone but they couldn’t be reached. The patient then succumbed around 12 am and her relatives got to know about it, after which they got infuriated and started abusing and assaulting the staff. The nurses and the doctors were chased with sticks and they had to confine themselves on the fifth floor to save their lives. The group then broke the computer and CPU, other medical equipment and cut the electrical cable at the ICU ward. They also broke spirit bottles in order to set fire. Then also broke the glass doors and glass windows on the fifth floor where the staff was hiding. The police then reached the spot and rescued the staff.”

According to police, three accused have been arrested in the case identified as Uday Thakor, Sagar Thakor and Jitendra Thakor, all residents of Thaltej, who have been booked under IPC sections 323 for causing hurt, 294B for obscenity, 186 for obstructing public servant from duty, 336 for rash act endangering human life and 114 for offence committed when abettor present.

“The accused were arrested after a distress call was made by the hospital authorities. The situation at the hospital is now under control,” said a police official at Sola Police station.