Remains found in Sabarmati, could they be of 10-yr-old missing since October 10?

Biological remains have been recovered from the Sabarmati river, triggering speculation that they may have belonged to a 10-year-old visually impaired child who has been missing ever since she fell into a drain in Ahmedabad 11 days ago.
A senior Fire Service officer confirmed the finding of the organic remains in the river, but said only a forensic examination would be able to confirm their origin.
It is unknown whether the remains came from a human source. The search operations have been temporarily put on hold.
Pritesh Gadhvi, Station Fire Officer of the Jamalpur Fire Station who was supervising the search operations, told The Indian Express that “a few body parts” were fished out of the river around noon on Tuesday (October 20).
“Internal organs like intestine were recovered by the rescue team from the Sabarmati river near a drainage outlet. These were handed over to police, who have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to verify if they belonged to the missing 10-year-old girl,” Gadhvi said.
There was no official comment from the FSL with regard to the case.
A member of the search team said the organic remains were spotted floating in the centre of the river, and were pulled to the bank. “We cannot confirm at the moment whether these were human remains,” the search team member said.
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The visually-impaired girl, Manisha, who lived in Lambha, a southern suburb of Ahmedabad along the Narol-Pirana road, fell into a 40-foot-deep open sewer near the Pirana intersection on the Vishala-Narol road, soon after she alighted from an autorickshaw with her family on October 10.
Manisha’s parents Bhalabhai and Paru Salat, who are daily wage labourers, have been sitting at the Pirana intersection, about a kilometre from their home, waiting for news of their missing child since the day of the incident.
According to the family, the incident occurred around 3 pm on October 10. Manisha, who was with her parents and two younger siblings, fell into the deep drain as the adults were distracted by paying the autorickshaw fare.
“We heard her cry out, but she was already gone by the time I turned around. I could not see anything. When we realised that she had fallen into the open drain, we removed the grass that had grown over its opening and tried to poke around with pipes and sticks. The drain was full of sludge and water,” Paru told The Indian Express on October 16.
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She said she had wanted to go inside the pit to look for her daughter, but had been stopped by her family. The search and rescue teams arrived around 4 pm and began operations.
In the days that followed, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services worked almost round the clock, using borewell cameras and heavy desilting machines to comb through the city’s underground drainage network, and checking CCTV cameras for a stretch of around 1 km along the Sabarmati.
The main 20-km trunk line receives water from Naroda to the northeast of the city centre, as well as drainage from the city’s North, South, and East zones. The search teams entered the lines, using SCABA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) equipment including oxygen cylinders and masks.
Officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said toxic chemical effluents mixed with the municipal sewage stream could create severe health and safety risks.