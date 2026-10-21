Remains found in Sabarmati, could they be of 10-yr-old missing since October 10?

Biological remains have been recovered from the Sabarmati river, triggering speculation that they may have belonged to a 10-year-old visually impaired child who has been missing ever since she fell into a drain in Ahmedabad 11 days ago.

A senior Fire Service officer confirmed the finding of the organic remains in the river, but said only a forensic examination would be able to confirm their origin.

It is unknown whether the remains came from a human source. The search operations have been temporarily put on hold.

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Pritesh Gadhvi, Station Fire Officer of the Jamalpur Fire Station who was supervising the search operations, told The Indian Express that “a few body parts” were fished out of the river around noon on Tuesday (October 20).