Ahmedabad: Admit students under RTE, SC orders minority schools in state

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all minority schools in Gujarat that do not possess the certificate issued by the National Commission for Minority Education Institution (NCMEI) Act to admit students allotted to them under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. This comes as a relief to students who had been allotted seats by the Gujarat government in minority institutions in the state.

Advertising

The state government issued a release on Thursday publicising the Supreme Court verdict.

During the first round of RTE admissions for the academic year 2019-20, announced on May 6, as many as 2,090 students were allotted seats in 117 minority schools in Class I. Only 33 of these schools abided by the state government allotment under the RTE Act and admitted 378 students.

The remaining schools did not possess the mandatory minority certificate but refused to admit the students. The state government then went to the Supreme Court.

Advertising

Among these schools, 17 of them had applied for the NCMEI certification. According to Thursday’s Supreme Court order, the remaining schools, which have not applied for the NCMEI certification, will have to admit students under the RTE Act for the 2019-20 academic year.

“Thus, as per the SC directions, 415 students who have been allotted seats in 17 schools that have applied for minority certification under the NCMEI Act will be admitted to other schools, as the decision regarding the certification of the schools is pending,” Director of Primary Education M I Joshi said.

In the previous academic year, 2018-19, nearly 300 minority schools denied admissions to over 1,000 children under the RTE Act and challenged the admissions in the Gujarat High Court. They still have not admitted these students.

In a July 2018 order, the Gujarat High Court said that the state government’s directions to the minority schools to admit students under RTE were not illegal and arbitrary, and only those minority schools that had taken the requisite No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned authorities were exempted from admitting students under the RTE Act. The order also said that the schools cannot deny admission under RTE without a certificate of minority status from a competent authority, namely the National Commission for Minority Education Institution or the state education department.

Following this, nearly 300 minority schools, mainly run by Christian missionaries, appealed in the Supreme Court.