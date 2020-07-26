Ahmedabad: Minor boy among four booked for ‘assault, verbal abuse’ on Dalit youth

“A case has been booked and it will now be investigated by the deputy superintendent of police SC/ST cell. No arrests have been made yet,” said a senior officer at Bavla police station. (Representational) “A case has been booked and it will now be investigated by the deputy superintendent of police SC/ST cell. No arrests have been made yet,” said a senior officer at Bavla police station. (Representational)

Four persons, including a minor boy, have been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting and verbally abusing a Dalit youth in Baldana village under Bavla Taluka of Ahmedabad rural.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday when Prakash Vegda (23), a resident of Baldana village, was heading towards his relative’s place around 6 pm. According to him, a 14-year-old boy from the village allegedly confronted him and hurled casteist abuses at him near a shop. On confronting him, Vegda was allegedly beaten up by the family members of the boy.

“When the boy started hurling abuses at me related to my caste, I confronted him and left. Around 7 pm, three family members of the boy, came to my house and started hurling casteist abuses at me. When I protested, they started beating me up with wooden sticks questioning on confronting the boy,” said Veda in his complaint to the police.

Taking cognisance, police booked Pravin Koli Patel, Jabhu Koli Patel, Induben Koli Patel and a 14-year-old boy under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) act.

"A case has been booked and it will now be investigated by the deputy superintendent of police SC/ST cell. No arrests have been made yet," said a senior officer at Bavla police station.

