Ahmedabad: Migrant worker falls to death while sleeping

A 39-year-old migrant worker fell to his death from the first floor of a building while sleeping in Vatva area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 5.30 pm on Tuesday at Ramdev Estate building in Vatva GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) phase 4 when the victim was sleeping on the floor of the gallery section on the first floor. Police said the man fell from first floor to the ground in his sleep and was rushed to Civil Hospital in critical condition. He died on Wednesday during treatment, police added.

The man, identified as Akil Singh (39), is a native of Deoghar in Jharkhand and was employed in Ahmedabad.

“The victim used to work as a labourer and lived in Ramdev Estate building. During his sleep, he turned one side and fell off the first floor. As of now we have lodged an accidental death summary in Narol police station but it is being investigated,” said an officer of Narol police station.

